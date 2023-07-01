Mecklenburg County housing program provides financial support to homeowners

CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in Mecklenburg County now have an ally to help with rising living costs.

The Helping Out Mecklenburg’s Homeowners with Economic Support, or HOMES, program was created by the county to help residents lower the cost of yearly home ownership.

The program reopened on Saturday, July 1, with additional county funding and a partnership with the City of Charlotte. Their goal is to help even more homeowners than last year.

HOMES offers an assistance grant of up to $660 to qualifying homeowners in Mecklenburg County. There is no age requirement to join the program, and the house does not have to be paid off.

Mecklenburg County residents who have lived in their homes for at least three years and it is their main residence, have no more than one delinquent tax bill in the last three years, and meet the program’s qualifying total household income level will be able to apply for the HOMES program.

The application period for the HOME program begins on July 1 and runs through November 17.

For more information about the program, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte launches $6.5M housing grant)

Charlotte launches $6.5M housing grant

©2023 Cox Media Group