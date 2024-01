CHARLOTTE — The HR director for Mecklenburg County is out after only one year on the job.

The county confirmed that Keisha Young resigned.

It was a tumultuous year for the county, which included a multi-million-dollar mishap regarding retiree benefits.

Sources told Channel 9 that Deputy County Manager Michael Bryant will lead the department until a replacement is found.

VIDEO: Dependents of Mecklenburg County retirees will keep benefits at same cost

