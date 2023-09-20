Mecklenburg County to lease StarMed building to help kids needing placement

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will be spending $4 million in COVID funds to help kids needing emergency placement.

Commissioners said they plan to lease StarMed’s Triangle Drive location in west Charlotte.

They want to upgrade the facility to add six beds that can be used by the Youth and Family Services Division.

The money is being returned by nonprofits and organizations that didn’t spend all of their COVID funds.

