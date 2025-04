MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Commission is asking for more park rangers.

The group made its budget presentation last night to county commissioners.

The PRC is asking for $450,000 more to hire park rangers.

The commission said they help enforce park rules and conduct playground inspections.

VIDEO: Park rangers report increase in vandalism on Blue Ridge Parkway

Park rangers report increase in vandalism on Blue Ridge Parkway

©2025 Cox Media Group