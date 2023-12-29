Mecklenburg County ready to pick up influx of discarded Christmas trees

CHARLOTTE — It’s time to kiss your Christmas trees goodbye.

“On the second of January we’ll see a mountain of Christmas trees show up at our doorstep,” said Jeff Smithberger, the director of the Mecklenburg County Solid Waste and Recycling Department.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Smithberger explains what happens to all the Christmas trees and other recyclable materials discarded after the holiday season.

VIDEO: Trashed or transformed? 9 Investigates the secret life of plastic recycling

