CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a career fair at the end of the month.

The event is set to take place on Sept. 29.

It will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive.

Deputies said they would be hiring for multiple positions.

Representatives from Aramark, NCWorks Charlotte, and Wellpath will also be hiring.

