Mecklenburg County to turn off park water fountains ahead of freezing weather

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is turning off water fountains to prepare for freezing temperatures.

More than 200 fountains will be turned off ahead of the upcoming cooler temperatures.

Heads up: We're about to start turning off park water fountains to prepare for freezing weather. There are 200+... Posted by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation on Monday, October 27, 2025

If you’re heading to the park, staff urges visitors to remember to bring your own water.

VIDEO: High lead levels found in water at 7 Cabarrus County schools

High lead levels found in water at 7 Cabarrus County schools

©2025 Cox Media Group