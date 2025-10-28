Local

Mecklenburg County to turn off park water fountains ahead of freezing weather

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is turning off water fountains to prepare for freezing temperatures.

More than 200 fountains will be turned off ahead of the upcoming cooler temperatures.

If you’re heading to the park, staff urges visitors to remember to bring your own water.

