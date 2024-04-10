Mecklenburg County woman wins $25,000 a year for life

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County woman has won $25,000 a year for life due to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

“I just had that feeling,” Asiiat Urusova said. “I knew it was coming.”

Urusova told lottery officials that she purchased her ticket through the North Carolina lottery app on March 28. She said she won by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

“My heart was beating so quickly,” she recalled. “I never felt that feeling before.”

The mother of four said she had to tell her husband the good news right away.

“I called my husband and woke him up,” Urusova laughed. “I think he was afraid something was wrong.”

At lottery headquarters, Urusova had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of her life or a $390,000 lump sum. She chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $278,857.

Urusova said she plans to pay some bills and possibly buy a Toyota Prius.

