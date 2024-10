MINT HILL, N.C. — Paramedics are treating someone for burns after a home caught fire in Mint Hill Monday morning.

It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. on River Valley Court, which is off Truelight Church Road.

MEDIC said the burn patient had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear how the fire started or how much damage it caused.

