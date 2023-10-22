MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously injured after being shot in southwest Charlotte on Sunday evening, according to MEDIC.
The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Griffith Street off South Tryon Street.
MEDIC took was person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 photographer, Garry Stanley saw multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cars at the scene.
Officials have not released the cause of the shooting,
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
