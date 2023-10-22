MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously injured after being shot in southwest Charlotte on Sunday evening, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Griffith Street off South Tryon Street.

MEDIC took was person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 photographer, Garry Stanley saw multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cars at the scene.

Officials have not released the cause of the shooting,

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

