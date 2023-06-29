MEDIC: 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life after being shot in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Marble Street, just off Hovis Road.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the cause of the shooting or who they believe might be the suspect.

