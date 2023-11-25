MEDIC: 1 hurt in overnight stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is receiving treatment following a stabbing early Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on the 8800 block of North Tryon Street.
MEDIC tells us that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
So far, there is no word on who is responsible for the stabbing.
There’s also no update on the victim’s status at this time.
This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re made available.
