MEDIC: 1 hurt in overnight stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is receiving treatment following a stabbing early Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on the 8800 block of North Tryon Street.

MEDIC tells us that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

So far, there is no word on who is responsible for the stabbing.

There’s also no update on the victim’s status at this time.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re made available.

RELATED STORY: 1 seriously hurt in CATS bus stabbing; no arrests made, CMPD says

1 seriously hurt in CATS bus stabbing; no arrests made, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group