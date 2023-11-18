MEDIC: 1 killed in crash on I-85 near I-485

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a car accident on I-85 North near I-485.
According to MEDIC, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene of the crash.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says at least three lanes are closed, causing a heavy impact on traffic.
Officials have not released the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
