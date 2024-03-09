MEDIC: 1 seriously injured after north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Atando Avenue off North Tryon Street.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or the identities of those involved.

A crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man shot after attacking person inside Statesville home)

Man shot after attacking person inside Statesville home

©2024 Cox Media Group