MEDIC: 2 hurt in Uptown bus crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people are being treated for minor injuries in a crash involving a CATS bus in Uptown Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The bus and a sedan crashed in front of the Government Center on East 5th Street.

According to CATS, the bus was traveling on 4th Street when the sedan made a turn in front of it and made contact with the right front corner of the bus.

There was a minor scuff mark to the bus.

Channel 9 was at the scene around 11 a.m. and observed more damage to the sedan.

