MEDIC gifts mask surplus to birthing center in Senegal

CHARLOTTE — From Charlotte to Senegal, MEDIC is helping keep first responders safe from sickness.

MEDIC’s Logistics team gifted their surplus of N95 masks to a birthing center in the village of Toubab Dialaw in Senegal.

Poste de Sante de Niangal received a truckful of protective equipment delivered by members of the team that is usually busy helping save lives in Mecklenburg County.

The U.S. Embassy in Senegal provides COVID-19 testing at multiple locations in Dakar, where the birthing center is located.

To date, almost 2,000 people in Senegal died from the coronavirus. There have been no new cases of the virus reported since Sept. 4, 2023, according to the World Health Organization.

