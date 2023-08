CHARLOTTE — Tense moments in a south Charlotte neighborhood Sunday night after a near-drowning involving a child.

MEDIC tells us a juvenile patient was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries after responding to a possible drowning call on Clems Creek Lane in south Charlotte.

So far, there is no word on what led to the injuries of the juvenile

This is a developing situation and updates will be provided as they become available.

