MEDIC: Person hit, killed on I-485 in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 485 in Pineville, paramedics confirmed.

Just before 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the outer loop of I-485 near Pineville-Matthews Road. MEDIC said the call was for a person being hit on the interstate.

It’s unclear why the person was on the road or if any charges will be filed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public.

No further information was released.

The outer loop of interstate was expected to remain closed for several hours Tuesday while troopers investigated. Police warned drivers they should expect major delays.

