MEDIC: Person seriously hurt after car crashes into house in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A person was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a house in Huntersville Friday evening, MEDIC said.
Officials responded to the home at around 6 p.m. on Hillston Ridge Road near Binnaway Drive.
The Huntersville Fire Department said the person was trapped, but crews were able to get them out. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Officials said they believe the crash happened due to a medical emergency.
Firefighters said there was a lot of damage to the front of the home. The homeowners were not hurt in the crash, but are displaced.
This is an ongoing investigation.
