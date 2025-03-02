MEDIC responds to pedestrian-involved crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car in east Charlotte on Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of East Independence Boulevard and Village Lake Drive around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The patient was transferred to Novant Presbyterian Hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The incident marks the fifth pedestrian-involved crash that Channel 9 reported on Saturday.

No further information has been provided.

