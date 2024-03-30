Members of USA Skateboarding team certify Renaissance Park as community skatepark

CHARLOTTE — Great news for local skaters looking to shred some pavement.

A southwest Charlotte park has now become a certified community skate park.

On Saturday, members of the USA Skateboarding Community declared that Renaissance Skate Park is a safe and inclusive place for the community.

Channel 9 heard from the CEO, Johnny Schillereff, about what the certification means for local skateboarders.

“The goal right now as we certify these skate parks is that each skate park is in a particular location; we can hold competitions and gold events there so that every kid can have a path,” he said. “If I want to be a professional skateboarder one day, I can visit these parks, go to these events, and one day be on the world stage.”

Local skaters were also allowed to meet four team riders from the USA Skateboarding Team and get their autographs.

