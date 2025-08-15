Meth trafficking suspect arrested by Lincoln County deputies

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Dylan Lee Gates, a 23-year-old convicted felon and documented member of the Folk Nation gang, was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on July 29 after a brief foot chase.

Gates was wanted on multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon, following a search of his residence earlier in the month that uncovered drugs and firearms.

On July 4, deputies attempted to serve an outstanding arrest warrant at Gates’ residence on Sandra Lane in Lincolnton. Upon entry, they discovered drug paraphernalia, suspected narcotics, and a handgun in plain view.

Deputies executed a search warrant and seized 2.8 grams of fentanyl, 94.5 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, $135 in cash, a digital scale, small ziplock baggies, and a blue duffle bag containing 81 THC disposables.

Gates was charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After remaining at large for several weeks, Gates was located on July 29 when deputies received information about his vehicle’s whereabouts.

A traffic stop was initiated, leading to Gates’ brief attempt to flee on foot before being apprehended.

During the arrest, deputies found an empty holster on the driver’s seat and a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A female passenger and a child were also present, with firearms and additional drug paraphernalia found near the child.

Child Protective Services was notified due to the presence of the child near the firearms. Gates was held on a $110,000 secured bond and faced additional charges for possession of a firearm by a felon.

