M/I Homes to build nearly 350 homes across multiple communities in Lake Norman area

LAKE NORMAN — A national homebuilder is looking to the areas around Lake Norman for several new projects.

M/I Homes Inc. is building nearly 350 homes there across three projects that are expected to begin construction by the end of the year. The homebuilder is developing projects in Huntersville, Troutman and Sherrills Ford with floor plans ranging from 1,884 square feet to over 4,000 square feet.

Sales are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

