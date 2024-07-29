Michigan mass shooting suspect may have fled to Charlotte, warrant says

CHARLOTTE — A suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Michigan may have fled to Charlotte right after the crime, according to a new search warrant.

The Memorial Day shooting in Lansing, Michigan’s Rotary Park left six people hurt and a 17-year-old dead. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 20 years old.

“Kids have been fighting forever, that’s not new. They have arguments and beef, whatever you want to call it,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor told WSYM. “But now, they have access to guns and using them to tragic ends.”

According to a search warrant, police in Lansing say a suspect in that mass shooting may have run away to Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is helping with the investigation because Lansing police “learned that immediately after the murder...” one of the suspects “fled Michigan and then came to North Carolina.”

According to the warrant, police tracked the 18-year-old suspect’s phone to an apartment complex off Wallace Road near East Independence Boulevard. Detectives believe the suspect’s aunt and cousin live there and that he may have gone there after the shooting in Michigan.

The warrant says according to the suspect’s social media, he posted photos with his cousin that “discussed them attending an event in Charlotte just two weeks ago” on July 15.

Another suspect is named in the search warrant, but Channel 9 is not naming either at this point because neither individual has been formally charged.

