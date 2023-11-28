Middle school student brings gun to York County school

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 13-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to his York County middle school, deputies say. Now, the student is facing charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened Monday at Castle Heights Middle School near Rock Hill.

The gun was found in the teen’s jacket pocket when another student tipped off school officials, deputies said.

No one was threatened and deputies seized the gun.

Both deputies and school officials said they were grateful for the student who reported the gun.

