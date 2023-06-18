Million-dollar Wrightsville Beach house at center of lawsuit

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A pair of technology executives are fighting over a million-dollar house in Wrightsville Beach.

An LLC, Wrightsville Beach Property, is suing a former member, Moner Attwa, in federal court — alleging that he kept the title to a beach house that he was supposed to hand over.

Wrightsville Beach Property (WBP) is controlled by Mark Gross, the CEO of Virginia-based Oak Grove Technologies. Attwa is Oak Grove’s former CFO.

The suit surrounds a beach house on East Raleigh Street. Property records in New Hanover County show the lot was acquired in August 2020 for $980,000, with Attwa listed as the grantee. A building permit was issued in September 2020, and records show a 3,700-square-foot, five-bedroom home was built on the lot. The property’s appraised value is $1.46 million.

