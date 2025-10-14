Millions needed to start renovation process of family shelter

CHARLOTTE — The Salvation Army said $3 million is needed to start the renovation process of its family shelter.

The Salvation Army said Booth Commons closed in 2023 because of frozen pipe damage and vandalism.

Since then, a spokesperson said construction costs have exceeded initial estimates.

Booth Commons can provide housing for up to 100 families and the units are smaller to apartments or hotels with their own kitchen and bathrooms.

The Salvation Army said it is in contact with government agencies and community partners during the closure.

WATCH: ‘Safe and cool’: Volunteers distribute water, resources to those experiencing homelessness

‘Safe and cool’: Volunteers distribute water, resources to those experiencing homelessness

©2025 Cox Media Group