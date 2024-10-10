Hurricane Milton: Floridians in the area wait on word from loved ones back home

CONCORD, N.C. — Some Hurricane Helene evacuees are still staying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway campgrounds.

Speedway officials said it will try to accommodate Hurricane Milton evacuees although they are directing them to the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, deadly storm surge and potential flooding.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with Floridians Wednesday who were in the Carolinas. They said they were worried about loved ones in Milton’s path.

“They chose not to evacuate. I told them they needed to go,” said Karen Erlinson, a Florida resident who was in Concord. “They said they don’t want to leave. So I’m very concerned about them.”

The Speedway is hosting donation drives every Wednesday in October for Hurricane Helene survivors, and it’s collecting donations throughout the weekend at the Bank of America Roval 400.

VIDEO: Evacuees travel up East Coast as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida

Evacuees travel up East Coast as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida

©2024 Cox Media Group