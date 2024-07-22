Minorities less likely to take swim lessons, CDC says. Meck County wants to change that.

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a sweltering summer, and pools and lakes are inviting to many.

But since May, our area has had more than a dozen near or fatal drownings. It’s motivated people like Anjonet Austin, whose son drowned last year, to advocate for water safety.

“If you love your people, like really love them, I suggest you take that extra step, ‘cause it’s worth it,” Austin said through tears.

Her emotions are still raw.

“One day at a time, taking a deep breath, wiping my tears before I walk outside,” she said.

Her whole life changed a year ago. Her 17-year-old son, Keith, was on a boat with friends on Lake Norman.

“No one really paying attention, he did what he wanted to do. He jumped off the boat,” Austin said.

Keith didn’t resurface alive. His mother says he did learn to swim when he was a child, but that was in a pool with a floor and a ledge.

“We never did ocean swimming, lake swimming, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t think that he understood how powerful that was,” Austin said.

‘Psychological fear’

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says post-pandemic, basic swimming and water safety skills knowledge has faltered among Americans — particularly those of color.

“Do we see more drownings and drowning deaths, unintentionally, among minority communities?” Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe asked Michael Johnson, a senior aquatics director with Mecklenburg County.

“We do,” Johnson said.

A recent CDC report says unintentional drowning death rates were up significantly in 2020, 2021, and 2022 — compared to 2019. It says the increases disproportionately impact victims along age, race, and ethnicity lines.

The CDC report says the root of the problem is limited access to supervised swimming settings.

“About 40 million people, during a recent study through the CDC, stated that they do not know how to swim, and probably half of those said they never took a swim lesson,” Johnson said.

Johnson said part of his focus as senior aquatics director is on drowning prevention. He cites CDC data that says 1 in 3 African American adults and 2 in 3 Hispanic adults report they’ve never taken a swim lesson.

He blames myths passed down from generations.

“They tell stories that they were told not to be around water, they would drown, so there’s that psychological fear that gets implanted,” Johnson said.

How Meck County is helping

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation is working to break down those stereotypical myths, as well as barriers like cost.

“During the summer months, we offer free swim lessons here at Cordelia Pool and at Double Oaks,” Johnson said.

Bri Cooper, a lead instructor, said the students are learning the core basics: How to stay afloat, how to breathe, and how to get to the closest wall.

“They’re OK with submerging or blowing bubbles out of their nose,” she said.

Parent Samuel Quao believe it’s “paramount” that kids learn to swim. He says they’re more than just swim lessons for his son; they’re also a reminder of his own close call.

“It was 6 feet, I fell in and they had to come get me out. That’s when I realized I did not know how to swim,” Quao said.

The swim lessons with Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec are helping ensure his son never experiences the same thing. It’s something Anjonet Austin wants more parents to embrace.

“Teach your kids how to swim and how to be safe, you know?” she said. “It’s one thing to go out and play in water, but teach them how to be safe in water.”

To sign up for swim lessons through Mecklenburg County, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Teen who drowned in Lake Wylie was loving, respectable, father says)

Teen who drowned in Lake Wylie was loving, respectable, father says

©2024 Cox Media Group