Mint Hill construction company files for bankruptcy

MINT HILL — A Mint Hill construction company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Verde Building Solutions Inc. filed the voluntary petition on Oct. 11, according to records from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina. In the filing, the company’s assets were estimated to be between $500,001 and $1 million. Its liabilities, or potential financial obligation or debt owed in the future, were listed between $1 million and $10 million.

