CHARLOTTE — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for Henry Massey, 90, of Charlotte.

He was last seen wearing mustard-colored pants, leaving his residence on Edgegreen Street.

Massey is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

He may be heading to a scrapyard at 144 Attando Drive.

Massey is in a gray 2021 Ford F-150 with the North Carolina plate number: RDJ-4274.













