Missing Charlotte man’s SUV spotted in South Carolina, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Kenneth Wayne Williams, 79, of Charlotte, who is missing, is driving a white 2006 Honda HR-V LX with North Carolina license plate: JKE-4004, police said.

He was last seen at his home on Tisbury Road at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and his vehicle was spotted in Conway, South Carolina at 4:45 p.m.

Williams doesn’t have a reason to go to South Carolina and his family is worried for his safety due to cognitive concerns.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Williams is bald with brown eyes.

Call 911 if you have information.

