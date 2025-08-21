Missing man with mental health issues last seen in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Rashawn Jackson, a 43-year-old man reported missing since July 1.

Jackson was last seen leaving 102 N Liberty St., and his family has expressed deep concern for his safety and well-being, police said.

Jackson’s family has highlighted that he lives with mental health issues and struggles with addiction, which adds to their concern. In previous instances when Jackson went missing, he was found in Winston-Salem, raising the possibility that he might have traveled there again.

Authorities and family members are urging anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to come forward, as his safety remains a top priority.

