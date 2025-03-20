Missing Union County man found safe, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 78-year-old man has been found safe, according to deputies.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Joel Bradley was initially reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, UCSO confirmed Bradley had been located and was in the process of being reunited with his family.

In the original missing person report, deputies said Bradley had last been spotted in his car on Idlewild Road near Stevens Mills Road.

At the time, UCSO said he was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and grey and white shoes.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, deputies thanked the community for their assistance.

