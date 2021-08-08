Deputies arrest caretaker days after finding woman’s remains ‘entombed in concrete’ in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested the caretaker of a woman, days after her remains were found entombed in concrete.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Carserino, the caretaker of Lynn Keene, 70, on Saturday on outstanding warrants from Avery County.

On July 30, Avery County deputies filed a missing person report for Keene. She had been reported missing from her Linville Falls home by family members, who said they had last spoken to her on June 14.

Lynn Keene Lynn Keene was found dead, entombed in concrete in the basement of her Avery County home. (WSOC)

Carserino was charged with identity theft, larceny of motor vehicle and financial card theft.

Once the Avery County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Carserino, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also charged her with murder.

When detectives initially went to Keene’s home, they found it was secured and that Keene’s 2000 Lincoln Town Car was missing. Keene and her vehicle were both entered into the North Carolina database.

On Monday, officers with the Cherokee Police Department notified Avery County that the Lincoln had been found abandoned on Blue Wing Road in Cherokee.

Investigators said the car was locked and the keys for the vehicle were found beneath the driver’s seat.

Avery County detectives were then able to get a search warrant for Keene’s home and, with help from the North Carolina SBI, entered the house. During the search, detectives and SBI agents found human remains “entombed in concrete” in the basement.

An autopsy determined through dental records that the remains were Keene. The autopsy also determined that Keene did not die of natural causes and that the cause of death was homicide.

Detectives quickly identified the person of interest in Keene’s homicide as Carserino, who was hired by the family to be Keene’s live-in caretaker.

Elizabeth Freeman Elizabeth Freeman is wanted in connection with the homicide of Lynn Keene. Police say Freeman was Keene's live-in caretaker. (WSOC)

Carserino is currently in the Avery County Detention Facility under a secured bond of $1,625,000.

