‘MJ the Musical’: The King of Pop arrives in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — The King of Pop is back.

‘MJ the Musical’ is moonwalking into the Belk Theater.

The Tony-Award winning musical centers around Michael Jackson’s 1992 ‘Dangerous’ World Tour.

Channel 9 sat down with Roman Banks who plays the icon.

“I think at the core of Michael’s music that’s what he wanted to give,” he said, telling guests to be ready for thrill. “I think our show does a really wonderful job at capturing that in a really natural way.”

‘MJ the Musical’ shows at the Belk Theater until Oct. 8.

