MLK parade marches down Tryon St with adjusted route to avoid Wells Fargo building

CHARLOTTE — In remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the greater Charlotte community is marching together in Uptown on Saturday morning.

More than 100 community organizations and performance groups will parade down Tryon Street in the annual MLK Day Holiday Parade.

This year, the route faced a last-minute adjustment after a panel on the Wells Fargo building became loose, posing a risk for those walking below.

The section around the building on 550 South Tryon Street was closed after people below noticed the loose panel on Friday.

Parade organizers then announced the route adjusted to avoid that portion of Tryon Street, now ending at 3rd Street instead of Brooklyn Village Avenue. They did not name the reason, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Parade participants meet at 9 a.m., and the parade will wrap at noon. See the parade route here.

(WATCH: Homeowner says three appliances had problems, home warranty company wouldn’t cover any)

Homeowner says three appliances had problems, home warranty company wouldn’t cover any

©2024 Cox Media Group