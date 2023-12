MONROE — The annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in Monroe has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The Christmas on Main event was supposed to take place on Saturday, December 2 but was been moved to Monday, December 4.

The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Santa’s Workshop is still scheduled for December 7.

(WATCH BELOW: American Airlines partnership sends families of fallen soldiers to Disney World prior to Christmas)

American Airlines partnership sends families of fallen soldiers to Disney World prior to Christmas

©2023 Cox Media Group