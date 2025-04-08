Monroe City Council to consider mural ban for private entities

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe City Council will be considering an ordinance proposal concerning murals in its downtown area on Tuesday night.

Monroe’s city staff is proposing an ordinance that would ban the commissioning and painting of murals on buildings by private individuals or entities.

The ordinance would only allow public murals commissioned and approved by the Monroe City Council. Violating the order would result in a fine.

The council will vote on the ordinance at the 6 p.m. city council meeting Tuesday.

