Monroe man charged with felony death by distribution in overdose case

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested Raquan Neal, 28, for felony death by distribution in connection with an overdose death investigation.

The investigation began in September 2024 when police responded to a death at the Relax Inn on W. Roosevelt Blvd., where 41-year-old Minnie Ledbetter died from an overdose.

Over the past seven months, detectives have diligently worked to trace the source of the narcotics that led to Ledbetter’s death, ultimately identifying Neal as the suspect.

Neal is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center, with his conditions of release yet to be determined.

Raquan Neal

In 2019, North Carolina enacted the death-by-distribution law to combat illicit drug distribution and hold dealers accountable for overdose deaths.

The Monroe Police Department remains committed to enforcing this law and seeking justice for victims of drug overdoses.

