Monroe man sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man will spend the next 25 years behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jake Henry Anderson, 24, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life, for the production of child sex abuse materials.

Anderson will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

According to court documents, between July 8, 2021, and July 10, 2021, Anderson coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recorded it.

Officials say Anderson was able to befriend the 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and began talking to her. While speaking with her, Anderson sent explicit images and talked about having sex with her.

As the two continued talking, Anderson told the teenager he would like to meet up with her and make her his girlfriend.

Court documents say Anderson drove to the victim’s house in Tennesee, picked her up, and then drove her back to his Union County home, during which he engaged in sexual acts with the teenager.

Officials say Anderson recorded the acts and saved them to his Snapchat account.

Anderson was arrested after law enforcement reported the teenager as missing, and they were able to trace her to his home.

After Anderson’s arrest and seeing his picture on the news, another 16-year-old female contacted police to report she had been speaking with Anderson.

While talking on Snapchat, Anderson pushed the victim to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, leave her family, and move in with him.

Investigators also confirmed that Anderson had driven by the 16-year-old’s house and briefly met with her.

On June 29, 2022, Anderson pleaded guilty to the production of child sex abuse materials.

