Monroe Police officers honored for dismantling multi-state vehicle theft ring

MONROE, N.C. — Two officers with the Monroe Police were awarded for their work in an investigation into a vehicle theft ring across several states.

Monroe Police Officer Aaron Beckham and Detective Matt Sierk were honored with the 2025 Flock Safety Solved Award for their role in dismantling a multi-state vehicle theft ring using License Plate Reader (LPR) technology.

The officers were recognized for their collaboration, which led to the recovery of more than 30 stolen vehicles valued at $1.5 million.

The thefts, which occurred between January and December 2024, targeted high-performance vehicles such as Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks across several states.

The theft ring operated across jurisdictions, including Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, and Monroe, using electronic hacking tools to reprogram key fobs and disable security systems in under five minutes.

Beckham and Sierk used historical LPR searches to identify a suspect vehicle that frequently appeared near theft scenes and traveled between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach during key incidents.

A multi-jurisdictional task force was formed, leading to coordinated surveillance operations. A Flock LPR alert allowed police to conduct a traffic stop on a North Carolina highway, resulting in the arrest of the primary suspect.

Searches revealed key fob cloning devices, electronic hacking tools, and dismantled high-performance vehicle parts, providing critical insights into the criminal enterprise.

