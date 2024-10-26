Montford Point Marine gives keynote address at Charlotte scholarship gala

CHARLOTTE — Theodore Britton Jr. is a living legend -- as one of the original Montford Point Marines, he was part of the first group of African Americans allowed to join the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

Friday night, Britton was the keynote speaker during the Charlotte Montford Point Marine Association’s annual awards and scholarship gala, and he shared stories from his 99 years of life.

“In a sense, I’ve had the kind of life that makes it so easy to appreciate life,” Britton told the crowd of attendees. “I’ve been in high places, I’ve met with people in very high positions, and I’ve met with people in low positions.”

Britton was born in South Carolina and moved to New York before serving with the Marine Corps. He fought in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

Britton was appointed to serve as an ambassador to Barbados and Grenada by President Gerald Ford.

During Friday’s gala, family members of some of the original Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously.

