Months-long closure of Rock Hill library adds pressure to system

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill’s Main Library will close after Sept. 27 for major electrical upgrades, impacting the county’s library system for the next six months.

The closure of the Main Library, the largest branch in York County, is necessary to improve lighting, energy efficiency, and technology, according to the York County Library’s website.

Laura Cato, a member of the advocacy group Support York County Libraries, noted that the closure is likely to squeeze smaller branches that already feel stretched.

