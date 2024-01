MATTHEWS, N.C. — A popular Plaza Midwood restaurant and bar is expanding to Matthews.

Moo & Brew opens Monday in downtown Matthews.

The 3,700-square-foot space includes a patio and back porch beer garden.

This is the first in a larger plan to expand the brand.

