Mooresville bans puppy sales in public places, parking lots

CHARLOTTE — Town leaders in Mooresville are cracking down on people selling dogs and cats in public places and parking lots.

Mooresville commissioners voted unanimously on new rules Monday night to ban many public animal sales, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

The Observer first reported on the issue with its investigation in 2024. The Observer spoke with neighbors who described “sick, emaciated, caged puppies” near the Walmart off Interstate 77 in Mooresville.

“They were permitting members of the public, including children, to play with the dogs,” Joyce Glass, an animal welfare attorney, told The Observer.

Glass said the puppies weren’t fully vaccinated, and the sellers told buyers to get vaccines at Tractor Supply Co. instead of going to a veterinarian.

Mooresville Police Chief told The Observer that officers would most likely issue a warning for first-time offenses, but files could be charged if they keep failing to comply.

