Mooresville estate on Lake Norman hits market at $6.5M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A home in Mooresville on the shores of Lake Norman came on the market Friday with a price tag of $6.5 million.

The nearly 4,900-square-foot home is on an acre lot along a peninsula, with 300 feet of shoreline, says listing broker Micaela Brewer with Trump International Realty’s Mooresville office. The land where the home sits was once owned by the late Irwin “Ike” Belk, whose family started the locally based Belk department store chain, she adds.

Mooresville estate on Lake Norman hits market at $6.5Mm, Source: SKYCAM DIGITAL, MARIO BIANCO

Current owners Rex and Linda Welton built the home on Iron Gate Circle in 2005, Brewer says. The Weltons used the property — which they named “Once Again” — as their family lake house, keeping their primary residence in Charlotte, she says.

