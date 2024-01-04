Mooresville estate on Lake Norman hits market for whopping $22M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville estate on Lake Norman boasting three homes has hit the market for $22 million. It is tied as the most expensive residential listing in the Charlotte region.

The gated property on Hollen Lane came on the market as an active listing Dec. 30. It is comprised of three parcels off Camino Real Road totaling nearly 5.9 acres, according to Iredell County real estate records.

The main home sits on more than 3 acres and features heated floors, a two-story great room, two fireplaces, large game room with a wet bar, wine cellar, more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor porches, two outdoor kitchens, pool, fire pit and sandy beach, according to its listing details.

There’s also a four-bedroom guest house on the property as well as a smaller home that houses nine kennels and dog runs.

