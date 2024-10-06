Mooresville Firefighters Association, community come together for Helene collection drive

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Across our region and beyond, there is a massive effort to get food, water, and other essential items to the people who need them following Hurricane Helene.

Hundreds of people filled a trailer with items that storm survivors will need day to day. From bed sheets to blankets, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and medicines.

It’s a common goal for those who’ve seen the path of destruction left behind in western NC.

That’s why the Beyer family donated to the Mooresville Professional Firefighters’ Association collection drive.

“Just feeling helpless and wanting to help best we can,” Lori Beyer said.

Channel Nine’s Almiya White spoke with firefighters in Mooresville who are doing their part.

“All areas have came together and it has just been heartwarming. With all the help that everybody is getting,” Brooker Killian said.

Corey Wilkinson, the Vice President of the association says this drive is a reminder that our neighbors in western North Carolina are not forgotten.

“We wanted to try to put something together to help the folks in western North Carolina that are suffering from hurricane Helene,” Wilkinson said.

The union plans to drive to western NC on Monday to get these much-needed items to storm survivors.

The association says they have received so many donations, they are struggling to find storage space for it all.

“They’re going to need our help for the next few weeks, next months, then probably next few years,” Wilkinson said.

North Carolina officials have asked people to coordinate donation efforts with the state to avoid issues.

