Mooresville, Iredell Co. partner to host event with goal of creating a more unified community

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Several residents joined together in the hopes of building a better community in Mooresville.

The town partnered with Iredell County to hold “The Longest Table” on Sunday afternoon. More than 14 schools, organizations, and healthcare facilities participated.

Dozens gathered for the event, enjoying food and live music. The goal of the event was to have open and diverse conversations within the community.

“We created an environment that we want to live in by allowing that same unity, to transcend any other complications or challenges that are out there this is our community we live in it we want to support it,” Lisa Meier with United Way said.

The event also shed light on ‘Feed N.C.’, a program that helps unemployed or underemployed people gain life skills, hands-on training, and real-life experiences in the culinary world.

